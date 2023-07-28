Warwickshire's fightback ends in vain in Middlesex loss

Toby Roland-Jones’ side began this match in the relegation zone but never looked back after bowling out the home side for 60 on the first morning. Their seamers were again too good for Warwickshire on the third morning when they wrecked the intended rearguard action by taking the last six wickets for 35 runs to bowl them out for 232.

Ethan Bamber took four for 71 (nine for 91 in the match) while Tom Helm took three for 58 and Ryan Higgins added another two wickets to his excellent all-round performance throughout the match.

Their excellence left Middlesex a target of 94 in 178 overs and they reached 97 for two (Mark Stoneman 52 not out) in 25.1.

The victory, and the intense, ruthless and highly-skilled cricket that delivered it, is a colossal boost for Middlesex who will face three of their last four games away from home when the Championship resumes in September.

For Warwickshire, the thrashing offers another twist to their highly fluctuating season which has brought cricket of both extremes.