Staffordshire stumble after bright start

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first at West Bromwich Dartmouth, Staffs openers James Kettleborough and Matthew Morris compiled a 77-run stand.

The partnership was ended when skipper Kettleborough fell for 32.

But after progressing to 99 without further loss, the home side, who started their red-ball campaign with victory over Suffolk in their first red-ball outing of the summer earlier this month, then lost nine wickets for 107 runs on their way to being dismissed for 206.

Morris went on to top score with 71, while Nils Priestley made 46 before falling victim to Conner Haddow, who picked up three wickets without conceding a run from 2.3 overs. AJ Woodland also impressed with the ball with figures of 4-39 from 14 overs.