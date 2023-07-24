Gareth Roderick pens new deal at Worcestershire

Worcestershire's Gareth Roderick

Roderick was in the final year of his initial contract after moving from Gloucestershire for the 2021 season.

He has been a model of consistency since regaining his place in the LV=Insurance County Championship side mid-way through last season.

During that period, the 30-year-old has scored 901 runs in 22 Championship innings at an average of 47.42 with three centuries. He has also been a capable and reliable performer behind the stumps, and this summer, he has clocked up 32 dismissals to lift his first class tally to 347 during his career.

Roderick said: “Very happy to have signed this new contract. You always want to try and make sure you are contributing, and with a contract extension, it means you are doing your job and doing your bit for the team.

“Thanks to everyone at the club for their support and sticking by me when things weren’t going well, and that certainly helped me get back to a semblance of form.

“To get back from that, be at the top of the order now and contribute a little bit with the bat this last 12 months or so, it has been really nice.”

