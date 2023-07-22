Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Staffordshire looking to keep up perfect start to season

CricketPublished: Comments

Staffordshire will look to maintain their 100 per cent winning start to the NCCA Championship when they take on Buckinghamshire.

The sides, who both started their red-ball seasons with wins, meet at West Bromwich Dartmouth Cricket Club tomorrow to begin their three-day contest continuing into Monday and Tuesday.

If Staffs take victory then they will be well placed at the top of the division with two matches remaining against Norfolk and Lincolnshire.

Staffs travel to Norfolk after the clash with Bucks before concluding on September 13, with the home game at Checkley against Lincolnshire.

Staffordshire returned from their opening fixture against Suffolk with the maximum 24 points for the win, meanwhile Bucks claimed 22 in their home win over Norfolk.

However, Staffs have a couple of injury doubts as bowler Liam Hurt took no part in the final day’s proceedings at Bury St Edmunds against Suffolk having sustained a knee injury, and Rory Hayden carries ankle problems but was able to claim one wicket in the final innings against Suffolk.

Following their NCCA Eastern Division One Championship action, Staffs take on first class county side Leicestershire at Knypersley Cricket Club in a 50 over showcase game.

Cricket
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News