Staffordshire looking to keep up perfect start to season

The sides, who both started their red-ball seasons with wins, meet at West Bromwich Dartmouth Cricket Club tomorrow to begin their three-day contest continuing into Monday and Tuesday.

If Staffs take victory then they will be well placed at the top of the division with two matches remaining against Norfolk and Lincolnshire.

Staffs travel to Norfolk after the clash with Bucks before concluding on September 13, with the home game at Checkley against Lincolnshire.

Staffordshire returned from their opening fixture against Suffolk with the maximum 24 points for the win, meanwhile Bucks claimed 22 in their home win over Norfolk.

However, Staffs have a couple of injury doubts as bowler Liam Hurt took no part in the final day’s proceedings at Bury St Edmunds against Suffolk having sustained a knee injury, and Rory Hayden carries ankle problems but was able to claim one wicket in the final innings against Suffolk.