Leicestershire say Worcestershire ‘should face inquiry’ on ‘grounded’ catch

The East Midlands side, with whom Worcestershire are now level on points as they chase promotion to Division One, are unhappy with the manner in which Worcestershire claimed the wicket of key batter Colin Ackermann caught at third slip on Thursday afternoon, believing there was “clear evidence” that the catcher, Josh Baker, grounded the ball.

Ackermann’s departure left Leicestershire 38 for three as they chased a fourth-innings target of 238 to win on a heavily bowler-friendly pitch. They were ultimately bowled out for 137.

Baker, a 20-year-old all-rounder, grabbed the ball one-handed diving to his left but appeared to fumble it before clasping it more securely to his chest as he fell. Team-mates appealed for a catch, after which Ackermann remained at his crease for a few moments, looking at the fielders and then at umpires Neil Bainton and Hassan Adnan before being given confirmation that he was out and walking off.

Alfonso Thomas, Leicestershire’s acting joint-head coach, compared the incident with wicketkeeper Lewis McManus’s controversial stumping of Leicestershire’s Hassan Azad in a match at Leicester in 2021, when his appeal was upheld despite his not having the ball in his hand when taking off the bails. McManus was ultimately handed a disciplinary penalty.

Thomas said: “Umpires are going to make mistakes. Our disappointment was more about Colin Ackermann’s dismissal yesterday when there was clear evidence (from the video replay) that the ball was on the floor. On a pitch like that you are probably going to get another opportunity and it would have put them in a better light had they called him back.

“I have had a chat with the match referee. I was with Hampshire at the time when there was the incident with Lewis McManus, against Leicestershire, and there were major consequences. Ultimately there was a disciplinary hearing. I would like to see consistency and hopefully this goes the same way.”

Worcestershire head coach Alan Richardson commented: “I’ve seen the replay and can only say that it was inconclusive. You never like there to be contentious incidents like this but Josh said he took the catch cleanly and I have to trust my player.”

