League review ‘disgusting’ points deduction decision

Shock

Llanidloes discovered last week that they had been docked 10 points after skipper Andrew Jones failed to attend a captain’s meeting on April 13 – the day his mother suffered a heart attack.

Jones was due to attend a Shropshire Cricket League captain’s meeting on April 13 this year. However, after his mother suffered a heart attack and was rushed to hospital, he was unable to attend.

The club chairman, vice captain and secretary were all unable to attend at such short notice, and the club informed the league they would be unable to attend because of the circumstances.

Jones said he was ‘shocked and disgusted’ by the sanction, and described it as ‘the single worst decision he has ever seen from any committee in any sport at any level’.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Jones said: “The league in their wisdom have now seen fit to encourage on myself and the club, a ten point penalty for non attendance to the captain’s meeting.

“The reasons given are they feel it would start a precedent and cause other captains to start to list ‘spurious’ reasons for non attendance.

“I was even told it was reduced from 20 to 10 points to reflect the severity of the incident.

“I am shocked and absolutely disgusted that anyone can be punished in such circumstances, and I think it is the single worst decision I’ve ever seen from any committee in any sport at any level I’ve been involved in.

“The lack of empathy shown to a captain in their league is disgusting, and I’m very doubtful I will continue next season and be associated with such a ruling body.

“We have been told there is no ground for appeal and their position is final. The club committee has logged an appeal in writing with the league which has been dismissed.

“As captain of Llanidloes CC, I am clear with our team to play the game in the right way, always respectful. It is a shame this has not been given in return.”

The SCCL have since issued a statement which said the decision was not reached for ‘any reasons of vindictiveness’ but instead for ‘consistency and uniformity’.

However, after the ‘subsequent attention and furore’, the SCCL have decided to revert the matter to the full committee before the end of the season.

The SCCL’s statement, read: “The Executive Officers of the Shropshire County Cricket League (SCCL) feel it is necessary to clarify the position of the SCCL regarding the above matter following a statement made by Andrew Jones of Llanidloes CC on Twitter, and subsequent comments by others as well as press enquiries.

“Firstly, it goes without saying, but we will say it anyway, that we have the utmost sympathy for Andrew on the events of that day and are pleased to hear that his mother is returning to good health. There was never any question that this was a genuine reason for Andrew personally not to attend, and despite his best effort, when he was understandably otherwise preoccupied, he was unable to find a replacement from the other playing and non playing members of Llanidloes CC at short notice. Travel from Mid Wales clearly being a factor.

“The penalty for non attendance (fixed at 10 points and not 20 as has been reported) is an automatic one and has been applied to other clubs in the recent past. At the AGM last November it was stressed and agreed by all 56 clubs represented (including Llanidloes) that we would apply all penalties literally, not for any reasons of vindictiveness as has been suggested, but for consistency and uniformity.

“That said, given the circumstances of the non attendance, the Executive Officers decided not to impose the 10 points penalty immediately in April but to seek final adjudication from the full Management Committee at the next available meeting, which was earlier this month. The full committee, which is made up of over twenty members from clubs right across the county and Mid Wales, is the ultimate arbiter on these matters and has the authority to change rules as laid down. After lengthy discussion at the meeting a vote was taken and the penalty was applied. It was a decisive vote.

“The matter having rested for a week, and given the subsequent attention and furore surrounding it, the Executive Officers feel that this should now be reverted back to the full committee at its next meeting where the matter can once again be looked at before the end of the season.”

