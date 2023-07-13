Wolverhampton's Henry Searle is taking inspiration from the world’s very best at Wimbledon

Wolverhampton’s Henry Searle in action at Wimbledon, where he has made the boys’ singles quarter-finals

The Wolverhampton player, 17, breezed into the quarter-finals of Junior Wimbledon with another straight sets triumph against Frenchman Arthur Gea yesterday.

Searle stunned No.1 seed Juan Carlos Prado Angelo over the weekend, Indian player Manas Dhamne on Tuesday before continuing his red-hot streak with a 6-4 6-2 win against Gea, 18, on Court 4 on Wednesday.

The Black Country talent has watched Alcaraz, 20, navigate his way to the top of the global game after being crowned US Open champion at Flushing Meadows last year.

And the fact the Spaniard is just three years older is intensifying his desire to follow in his footsteps.

“I’ve been watching Alcaraz and Djokovic as much as I can – they’re two really strong competitors,” he said. “It’s pretty stupid [Alcaraz is only 20] – it’s quite exciting to have that as a goal.

“That would be the goal, but I just want to work hard every day and see where that takes me.

“I’m not focusing too hard on outcome, but all about the input in training and what happens on court.

“It’s pretty cool to get another win – conditions were pretty tough once again but I managed and dealt with them quite well.

“It’s matches to build on and improve on – there’s still lots to work on but it’s going in the right direction at the minute.”

Searle has enjoyed a week to remember in SW19 after getting his campaign off to a flier against Bolivian Angelo, 18, on Sunday.

He pulled off a shock triumph against the top seed before easing past Dhamne on Tuesday then Gea 24 hours later.

Searle is also still standing in the boys’ doubles competition, where he is seeded eighth and triumphed alongside Pole Tomasz Berkieta later in the day.

The dangerous duo toppled American Kaylan Bigun and Chinese player Yi Zhou 6-4 6-4 in under an hour to progress to the third round and keep Searle’s hopes of a remarkable pair of Wimbledon titles alive.

Searle is enjoying fervent support down in the capital and hopes channelling his friends’ enthusiasm can continue his memorable run.

“There’s quite a big group of my mates down to support me – about 15, which is pretty cool,” he added. “We’re quite a tight-knit group of people – they’re very supportive and it’s cool to have them down.

“I’m focusing on one match of a time, giving it my best and seeing where that takes me.”