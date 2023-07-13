Warwickshire complete Kent thrashing inside three days

Warwickshire's Oliver Hannon-Dalby

Oliver Hannon-Dalby took four for 59 in the second innings and finished with eight for 115 in the match, as Warwickshire issued a warning to their title rivals with an overwhelming victory.

Harry Finch made 67 and Jack Leaning 64, but the hosts were left to rue a dismal first innings performance and remain mired in a relegation battle.

Kent began day three on 55 for one, still 323 behind Warwickshire’s first innings score of 549 for seven, with Joe Denly and Ben Compton not out on 29 and 17 respectively.

An early appeal for a catch off Compton’s shoulder drew a cry of: “Are you Australia in disguise?” from the Frank Woolley Stand and although he survived that one, he became the morning’s first victim in the 26th over, when he nicked Hannon-Dalby behind for 26.