Warwickshire under the cosh against Yorkshire

Worcestershire’s Matthew Waite high-fived by captain Jake Libby after taking a wicket Picture: Stu Leggett.

His third century of the season helped shepherd the Tykes to four batting points on another truncated day’s play in between the showers.

The 21-year-old profited from being dropped twice on the opening day and hit two sixes and 17 fours in his 180-ball knock.

The partnership of 177 with Adam Lyth was Yorkshire’s best opening stand for seven years.

Worcestershire fought back with Finch, who had conceded 48 runs in five overs on the opening day, taking five wickets today to finish with 5-100. Former Yorkshire all-rounder Matthew Waite had been the pick of the Worcestershire bowlers without reward on the opening day and he gained some tangible success yesterday with two wickets in two overs. But Matthew Fisher and Ben Coad picked up a wicket apiece to reduce them to 46-2 from 13 overs by the close to maintain Yorkshire’s grip on proceedings.

Worcestershire went into bat with 21 overs remaining and opener Gareth Roderick soon fell to Fisher as he nicked a ball to third slip.