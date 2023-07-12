Skipper fires Staffordshire to victory over Suffolk

Staffs had made the running throughout their three-day clash at the Victory Ground, in Bury St Edmunds and wrapped up the win yesterday to take an early lead at the top of the NCCA Eastern division table.

Skipper James Kettleborough had led from the front for the visitors, smashing a run-a-ball 92, including 12 fours, in the second innings to add to his 141 in the first knock.

That allowed Staffs set a victory target of 294 in Suffolk’s second innings chase.

It was just as well as he was the only member of the Staffs batting line-up to make it over 30, with bowler Sam Atkinson massively helping the visitors’ cause as he amassed 30 from 73 balls to help his side post an imposing total.

And despite a century from Suffolk’s former Worcestershire batter George Rhodes, Staffs were able to complete the victory in relatively comfortable style.

Pick of the second innings bowlers for Staffs was Tom Brett, whose left-arm spin saw him collect five wickets for 79 runs from his 25.2 overs.