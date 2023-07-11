Smethwick into second with winning draw on the road

Halesowen captain Alex Kervezee on his way to 67 not out and victory against Kidderminster Picture: Stu Leggett

The reigning champions moved joint-second on 172 points with Knowle & Dorridge, but trail league leaders Moseley by 13 points.

Barnards Green won the toss and elected to bat, but were dismissed for 129 in the 41st over of an innings reduced to 51 overs.

Rehaan Edavalath posted 41 runs for Barnards Green, but Tazeem Ali (4-35) and Roshan Venkataraman (3-30) took the bulk of the wickets for Smethwick.

Smethwick reached 68-7 before rain drew play to a halt after 21 overs.

Wolverhampton won the toss and elected to field for their trip to Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury reached 288-9 from 55 overs with Peter Clark registering 67 runs for the home side.

Warrick Fynn marked his return from holiday with six wickets – and then scored 26 runs before being bowled by Luke Thornton.

Thornton took another wicket from Ramanjot Jaswal, but heavy ran saw the match abandoned and nine points awarded each.

Wolverhampton sit fourth in the rankings on 169 points – 16 points adrift of the summit, and three points behind Knowle & Dorridge and Smethwick respectively.

Hosts Halesowen closed the gap behind Wolverhampton to just one-point after defeating rock-bottom Kidderminster by six wickets.

Halesowen won the toss and elected to field, and bowled Kidderminster all out for 150 from 36 overs.

Neil Pinner amassed an impressive 97 runs for Kidderminster, although runs elsewhere were in short supply.

Masihullah Qazkhill took four wickets for Halesowen for just 11 runs, while James Rudge, Eddie Rhodes and Edward Bragg took two each.

Halesowen had 58 overs to reach their target, and cruised to victory with 154-4 in the 34th over.

Alexei Kervezee hit an unrivalled 67 runs, while Ben Tredget registered 47.

Elsewhere, Kenilworth Wardens clinched a winning draw against Berkswell, as did Obersley against Knowle & Dorridge.

Moseley stay top after their match against Barnt Green was abandoned in the middle of the eighth over of their reply to the visitors total of 185-9.

In Division Two, West Bromwich Darmouth fell off top spot after a losing draw against Worfield.

Shozair Ali took 5-45 to reduce Worfield to 231-9, but Dartmouth were behind the required run-rate when the match was abandoned at 129-4 and trail league leaders Dorridge by one-point.

Himley now sit five points behind Dartmouth in third-place on 166 points, after coming away with a losing draw at Tamworth.

Rain reduced the match to 40 overs per side. Tamworth scored 183-8 with Callum Render racking up a sensational 96 runs.

In response, Ollie Westbury (55) and Navindu Vithanage (40) had put Himley in a strong position. However, the match was abandoned by umpires with Himley needing 13 runs from the last 10 balls to win.