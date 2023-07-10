Staffordshire in a good position against Suffolk after first day

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat, as Staffordshire went into lunch with an excellent score of 120-0.

Staffordshire skipper James Kettleborough’s batting was a sight to behold at times, as he racked up an impressive 141 runs, including 16 fours, to help propel his side into the driving seat.

Zelin Malak and Matthew Morris also posted 81 and 54 runs respectively – scoring eight fours apiece to cap a strong batting display by Staffordshire.

Freddie Heldreich took five wickets for Suffolk, while Alex Cruickshank, Daniel Shanks and George Rhodes took one apiece.

Suffolk ended the day 51-2 after 19 overs from their first innings, with play set to resume this morning at 11am.

Adam Mansfield was bowled out by Liam Hurt in the sixth over, before Rory Haydon took a wicket from Suffolk captain Jack Beaumont to finish the day’s play.

Beaumont had posted 28 runs from 56 balls, including five fours.

Alex Oxley and Daniel Shanks remain not out, with the former registering 18 runs from 39 balls.