Harry Brook arrives in the nick of time to raise English hopes

England’s Harry Brook in action

Brook batted with great maturity as he made a steely 75, taking a decisive chunk out of the 251-run target and set a fire under this summer’s rivalry, leaving Australia 2-1 ahead with two to play.

The Yorkshireman fell with 21 still needed as the third Test descended into nerve-shredding tension, but Mark Wood cut through the anxiety with a feisty 16 not out and Chris Woakes completed a remarkable return to the Test arena by crunching the winning runs towards the delirious Western Terrace to finish unbeaten on 32.

Brook admitted he was upset at not being at the crease to secure the win.

“I’m not one to blow up when I get in the changing room but I had a little blow up today,” Brook said. “I like getting us over the line and it was annoying that I didn’t today but I’m happy we won. Everybody was buzzing. It was tense for a little while but when Woody hit that six we kind of knew it was on.”

England’s three-wicket win was achieved despite Ben Stokes’ dismissal for just 13, a soft nick down the leg-side robbing the hosts of their inspirational captain and the architect of their 2019 Ashes miracle at the start of the decisive final session. But in Brook they had a new hero, ready to carry the burden all the way to final furlong before passing it over to Woakes and Wood – making an emphatic first impression on their belated introductions to the series.

England have chased down four bigger totals in the ‘Bazball’ era, including 296 at the same ground last year, but in keeping their hopes of reclaiming the urn afloat this is surely their most satisfying pursuit yet. After squandering promising positions at Edgbaston and Lord’s, England are finally on the board and will take renewed belief into the remaining clashes at Old Trafford and the Oval.