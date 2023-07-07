Staffordshire off on a revenge mission in East Anglia

After a contrasting season so far with success winning the National Counties Cricket Association T20 competition, but failing to qualify for the 50-over Trophy tournament, Staffs turn their attention to the three-day championship.

The side will look to avenge defeat to Suffolk last year as they lost at Checkley bringing an end to their hopes of winning the NCCA Division One East title.

Seven minor county championship debutants feature in Staffordshire’s line-up as they field one of their youngest teams in memory. Those making their three-day bow are James Kettleborough, of Checkley, who captains the side, left-arm spinner Tom Brett, of Finedon, Modershall & Oulton’s Callum Hawkins and Sam Atkinson, Kenilworth Wardens’ Rory Haydon, Flixton’s Liam Hurt and Swarkestone all-rounder Nils Priestley.

Ashcombe Park slow left-armer Anis Raza has received a recall to the three-day ranks – last featuring for Staffordshire in the long format in 2018 – as Zen Malik, Matt Morris, Dan Richardson and Michael Hill complete the side who will look to open their championship with a victory.

Staffs host Buckinghamshire at West Bromwich Dartmouth on July 23 before they are on their travels in early August to face Norfolk.

They complete their fixtures with a home game against Lincolnshire, at Checkley, on August 13.