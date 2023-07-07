More to come from England insists Mark Wood after five wicket haul

England’s Mark Wood celebrates

An elbow niggle kept Wood out at Edgbaston and Lord’s but he was worth the wait after turning up the speed dial at Headingley, clocking 91mph from his first delivery and topping out at 96.5mph.

His opening four-over burst ended with Usman Khawaja’s leg stump flattened by a 94.6mph thunderbolt and was recorded by the CricViz database as the second quickest spell in England – he also owns top spot.

“It’s disappointing that this one wasn’t the first,” Wood said with a smile. “To have two of them is great but I keep wanting to get better and push, push, push, to make sure I can bowl even faster.”

Wood then polished off the tail to bag figures of 5-34 from 11.4 overs as Australia lurched from 240-4 to 263 all out before England closed on 68-3 after the opening day.

The 33-year-old – whose average of 90.5mph across the innings is bettered only by Australia great Brett Lee in 2005 – has been thrust into the fray with England already trailing 2-0 with three to play.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” Wood said. “My mum and dad were here and to be able to raise the ball to them, it was the first time they’ve seen me get five wickets, was a pretty special moment.

“I was chomping at the bit a couple of games ago, so to finally get in now, I’m really, really happy. (Bowling quickly) just feels like you’ve got all this energy surging and you’re about to let it fly.

“When I was growing up you look up to players (such as Lee) and you think they’re amazing, you’d love to emulate them, so to be able to put my speeds against his is a great feeling.”

England could have been firmly on top but were left to rue more substandard fielding as Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root dropped two catches apiece, with Mitch Marsh in particular making use of his reprieve.

After being drafted into the side because of a minor thigh strain to fellow all-rounder Cameron Green, Marsh shrugged off being dropped on 12 to bludgeon an astonishing run-a-ball 118 after he had walked to the crease with Australia in a precarious position of 85-4.

“I knew Greeny was a little bit sore two days out,” Marsh said. “So I started to switch on. The day before the game after Greeny had a scan I knew I was playing and it was nice to have that time.