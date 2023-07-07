Birmingham Bears miss out on T20 Finals Day following thriller

Bears' Sam Hain (Stu Leggett)

The Bears charged through the group stage with 11 wins out of 14 but bowed out at the quarter-final stage for the third successive year in the face of a commanding display from Simon Harmer’s side.

Disciplined Essex bowling, backed up by excellent fielding, restricted the Bears to 167-6. Sam Hain struck a typically polished 52 (26 balls) but, tied down by Harmer (4-0-20-1) and Sam Cook (4-0-24-2), the home side needed some late flailing from Chris Benjamin and Dominic Drakes to least approach par.

Essex then reach 171-8 with two balls to spare. Dan Lawrence underpinned the chase with a high-class 62 (41 balls) and Paul Walter’s violent 15-ball 27 retained his side’s control at a vital time mid-innings.

The Bears fought hard in the closing overs. With seven needed from two overs, Lawrence lifted Drakes to mid on. A superb over from the West Indian cost just a single and saw Harmer run out from the last ball, leaving six still to find from the last over, bowled by Olly Hannon-Dalby.