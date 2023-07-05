Beacon shining bright at top after hard-fought win

Pelsall v Cannock

The home side won the toss and elected to bat, making 178-8 from their 50 overs, with Ben Jevons top scoring with 48 not out.

The wickets were shared around by Beacon’s bowlers – Jake Cartwright took the most, though, with his 3-67.

The visitors, who were missing a selection of first-team regulars, made a good start to the chase at 69-1, but Old Wulfs soon reduced them to 136-6 and skipper Dan Green (53) needed to play a captain’s innings to see his side over the line – they secured victory by two wickets.

There were 647 runs between Milford Hall and Fordhouses.

Milford won the toss and elected to bat first making a hefty 322 for 5 in 47 overs before thinking they had enough and opting to declare with three overs left.

Sahal Malvernkar (117) made a century and he was well supported by Jordan Bulpitt (65) and Ibbadat Thaman (65) who both passed 50.

They were made to regret the decision to declare, as the extra overs they gave Fordhouses proved pivotal as they knocked off the score in the 52nd over with six wickets left in the shed.

Niall Cooper continued his excellent form, narrowly missing out on his fourth century of the season with 94 this time.

Mubeen Rashid made 101 from 118 balls, too, to earn the hosts 24 valuable points.

Elsewhere, Hammerwich collected 24 points after bowling out Brewood for 134 in the 40th over. Mac Kennerley took four for 24. The visitors made light work of the chase losing three wickets and knocking it off in the 36th over – Andy Malkin finished 52 not out.

Pelsall picked up a winning draw at home against Cannock.

The hosts won the toss and batted first making 242-9 in their allocation thanks to a powerful 88 from Tom Boyd. Dan Wood was back in the wickets with his four for 47 for Cannock. In the chase, opening batter Adam Benton made 74 and Ainsley Ndlovu smashed 80 from 57 balls but they fell just short of the required total. Cannock were nine wickets down for 233 but they hung on for a draw.

Jamie Holmes picked up three for 59 and Raul Ram three for 60 for Pelsall.

Wombourne completed up a seven-wicket win against Walsall at Gorway. The home side won the toss and batted first but were dismissed for 100 thanks to more wickets from Todd Henderson – he took four for 36.

Henderson is the leading wicket-taker in the league and he proved his value for Wombourne with the bat as he made 40 not out to help his side recover from 13-2. They ended up losing three wickets during the chase and won easily.

Penkridge picked up 24 points against West Bromwich Dartmouth seconds – they won the toss and batted first but were dismissed for 194 in the 45th over – Drew Malek took 4-63 for the home side.

But in reply, Dartmouth never got going and were soon bowled out for 107 in the 24th over thanks to astonishing figures of nine for 32 from Samuel Smith.