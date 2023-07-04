Wolverhampton slip to third after defeat against title rivals

The victory for the visitors came after they had been put into bat first by the home side who won the toss.

Wolverhampton would have been pleased to bowl Moseley out for 225 in the 49th over with the wickets being shared around. Sam Ellis and Kieron Patel both took three each.

The hosts were missing regular opener Warrick Fynn and they were soon on the back foot in the chase at 92-4. They ended up losing their last six wickets for 35 runs being 127 all out. Wolverhampton slipped to third, 16 points off Moseley.

Halesowen were on the wrong end of the result against a strong Knowle & Dorridge side who went second.

Hales were put into bat by the hosts and struggled to 175 all out with only Zain Ul-Hassan (63) making a half-century.

They pushed the hosts all the way in the chase taking six wickets with Eddie Rhodes picking up 3-60 but were unable to get the final four as Jack Grundy made 51 not out to guide his side to victory.

Elsewhere, Bilal Shafayat inspired reigning champions Smethwick to victory against Shrewsbury. George Hargrave had made 116 off 132 balls for Salop and Peter Clark also made his first Birmingham League century ending up with 103 off 132 balls as they reached 269-9 off their allocation.

But Shafayat took the game away from the Shropshire side with a stunning 144 off 107 balls to earn them a valuable 20 points.

Kidderminster were on the wrong end of a low-scoring game against Kenilworth Wardens.

The defeat makes their position seem even more perilous at the bottom of the league.

They bowled the visitors out for 146 thanks to 4-36 from Zeshan Bashir, but in reply, Kiddy were then bowled out themselves for 121 Reeve Evitts taking 5-13 for the Wardens.

In Division Two, West Bromwich Dartmouth went joint top after a winning draw against Shifnal.

Dartmouth batted first and made a big total of 291 for 5 thanks to an unbeaten 100 from Ismail Mohammed.

However, they were unable to bowl the visitors out in reply, as Shifnal ended with 196-7 – Harvey Wakefield made a patient 69 for the Shropshire side.

Himley dropped to third after they could only manage a losing draw against Harborne.

Swapnil Gugale made a chanceless 149 before being dismissed by Ollie Walker in the last over as they amassed 295 for 4.

Himley never looked like getting the total and they picked up a losing draw with six wickets falling.