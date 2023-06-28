Top two extend lead at top of Staffs County Prem

Pictured are Beacon celebrating a wicket taken

While leaders Beacon and second-placed Milford Hall both overcame Fordhouses and Pelsall respectively, third-placed Penkridge were beaten at Wombourne.

Those results saw the gap between Penkridge and top dogs Beacon widen to 31 points and 21 to Milford.

Beacon collected 24 points at The Bratch but had to work hard with the ball after being bowled out by Fordhouses for 157, with opener Roger Fildes top scoring with 36. Awais Khurshid and Parminder Singh took three wickets apiece for Fordhouses.

However, Fordhouses’ reply got off to a shocking start as they were reduced to 18-4 within eight overs. Middle order batters Saqib Akbar and Matthew Gallear gave Fordhouses some hope with 25 and 20 respectively but after they were dismissed, the visitors fell to 103 all out.

At Milford, Pelsall won the toss and batted but quickly rued the decision as they were skittled for 84 in just 29.4 overs. Number nine bat Jack Portsmouth top scored with an unbeaten 24 . Milford openers Jordan Bulpitt and Waqar Saleem knocked off the total in 14.2 overs.

Wombourne made short work of Penkridge’s first innings total of 202/8 after the visitors elected to bat. The home side wasted no time in overhauling that total for the loss of just two wickets in 28 overs.

Struggling Walsall eased relegation fears with a big 189-run win over bottom side Old Wulfrunians Tettenhall. Walsall racked up 269 batting first, including 108 for Rafay Ahmed, before rattling out Old Wulfs for 80.

Cannock recorded a big win over Brewood at Littleworth Road. Jamie Bye hit an unbeaten run-a-ball 115 and overseas player Ainsley Ndlovu was not out on 98 as Cannock piled up 295-5.

Brewood made a blistering start in reply with Greg Clark smashing 33 from 19 balls. But when he fell lbw to all-rounder Bye, wickets fell at regular intervals as Brewood tried in vain to hang on for a losing draw. They were eventually all out for 156 from 44.4 overs.