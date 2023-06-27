Khan ton fires champions Smethwick to stunning win

Abraash Khan (left)

Khan finished unbeaten on exactly 100, from just 71 balls, as his team sealed a comprehensive eight-wicket win at Broomfields.

Warwickshire seamer Manraj Johal had earlier taken 6-54 with the ball as the visitors, champions themselves in three of the last five seasons, were dismissed for just 155. Khan’s quick-fire ton then saw the hosts chase down the target in under 27 overs for the loss of just two wickets, Pakistan overseas star Tayyab Tahir not required to bat on his long-awaited debut.

The win means fifth-placed Smethwick are 17 points off the Division One summit at the midway point of the season.

Wolverhampton are again the team for everyone to chase after going back top thanks to a hard-fought four-wicket win at Ombersley. Shropshire seamer Sam Ellis removed both home openers but a patient, unbeaten 99 from Nick Hammond helped the hosts reach 202-5 from their 55 overs.

The chase began badly with Warrick Fynn (4) and Ramanjot Jaswal (10) both removed by Gareth Andrew but Zia Ul Haq, like Hammond before him, played a fine anchor role to keep the visitors ticking along. He finished unbeaten on 90 as Wolves reached their target with nine balls to spare. Ben Horne (39) was the next highest scorer with Archie O’Hara (23 not out) and Hassan Quami (21) also making valuable contributions.

Wolves replaced Halesowen as leaders with the latter’s one-week reign coming to a juddering halt as they were thrashed at home by Barnt Green.

Already in trouble at 19-3, Hales then collapsed from 75-5 to 75 all out at Seth Somers Park after skipper Alex Kervezee (28) and Ed Bragg (22) had briefly looked like salvaging the innings. The visitors needed just 15 overs to reach the target, with the defeat enough to send the hosts down to fourth in the standings.

They are still faring much better than Kidderminster, who remain rooted to the foot of the table after a 180-run defeat at Barnards Green.

Opener Rehaan Edavalath contributed an unbeaten 138 to the home side’s total of 293-3, with Kidderminster dismissed for just 113. Lower order hitting from Dylan Griffiths (28 not out) and Josh Tidmarsh (21) at least made the margin of defeat more respectable than it might have been.

Himley are now just two points off the top of Division Two after an impressive 157-run win at Bromsgrove.

Ollie Walker top scored with 50 after the visitors had been asked to bat, while Connor Smith (46), Graeme White (39) and skipper Ollie Westbury (34) also made valuable contributions to their total of 245-8. A blistering spell from James Lunn (6-40) then saw the hosts bowled out for just 88 in reply.

West Bromwich Dartmouth are third after a thrilling two-wicket win at home to lowly Bridgnorth.