Penkridge edge home to keep pressure on at top

Penkridge v Hammerwich

They got the better of Hammerwich in a nail-biter, winning by just a single wicket. Penkridge won the toss and elected to field, bowling out the visitors for 174.

In reply, they were 135-8, but Jack Pope got them over the line with an important 76 off 92 balls which saw them pick up an important 20 points.

Craig Jennings picked 4-32 for Hammerwich.

As the top two slipped up this weekend, the result means they are closing the gap on the league leaders.

Beacon remain top though, despite picking up a losing draw at Pelsall.

The home side batted first and amassed 270-8. Tom Boyd (61) and Jake Lee (57) for Pelsall while Jake Cartwright was among the wickets again for Beacon taking 5-56.

They fell 12 runs short in reply, with Mike Brookes making 116 off 121 balls as they ended up 258 for 9 – just about holding on for a draw, taking nine points.

Milford Hall failed to capitalise on this result as they were soundly beaten at Brewood.

The home side won the toss and batted first making 227 for 8 thanks to 64 from Mitch Bunker.

And Milford had a tough start to the chase slipping to 93-5 and they could not recover to get the runs they needed as they ended up 54 runs short being bowled out for 173.

It was a good day all around for Bunker as he opened the bowling for Brewood and took 6-54 from the 12 overs he bowled.

Niall Cooper was in great form again for Fordhouses as they continue to close the gap on those at the top.

His side fielded first against Walsall, bowling them out for 201 in the last over of the innings.

Lewis Peat took 4-53 and Mubeen Rashid took 4-60 as Walsall struggled again.

And of the 201 Fordhouses had to chase, Cooper hit 130 not out to register his third century of the season to give his side a comfortable nine-wicket victory.

Wombourne got back to winning ways by comfortably getting the better of Old Wulfrunians.

Ben Hudson made 65 for Wombourne as they made 206-6 off their 50 overs.

And the hosts were blown away by Todd Henderson as the seamer took 8-36 from his 12 overs to earn his side a much-needed victory.

Only two of the Old Wulfs batters made it into double figures and they are now routed to the bottom of the table.

Cannock got an important win at the weekend as the got the better of West Bromwich Dartmouth seconds which now leaves them 26 points clear of the drop zone.

They were put into bat by Dartmouth and they got up to 222 all out in the 47th over of their innings – both Muhammad Sultan (68) and Ainsley Ndlovu (62) made half-centuries.