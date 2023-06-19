Spinners shine to put Worcestershire Rapids back on track

The home side, bottom of the table with just two wins from nine matches, were dismissed for just 112 in 18.1 overs as leg spinner Usama Mir finished with a T20 career-best four for 22 and fellow wrist spinner Brett Oliveira took two for 17.
Skipper D’Oliveira’s unbeaten 51 then saw his side home in the 17th over to raise their points haul to 10 as they bid to build on their four back-to-back wins at the start of the competition and clinch a top-four finish.
Rapids head coach Alan Richardson was quick to praise his spinners after the win, saying: “The performance was exceptional, very professional throughout.
“Leicestershire played really well in the powerplay to be 56 for one but then our spinners took charge. Usama again was excellent, he has that bit of mystery and that wicket-taking threat, and Dolly (Brett D’Oliveira) offered a threat but gave us great control too.”