Spinners shine to put Worcestershire Rapids back on track

Rapids' captain Brett D'Oliveira (Stu Leggett)

The home side, bottom of the table with just two wins from nine matches, were dismissed for just 112 in 18.1 overs as leg spinner Usama Mir finished with a T20 career-best four for 22 and fellow wrist spinner Brett Oliveira took two for 17.

Skipper D’Oliveira’s unbeaten 51 then saw his side home in the 17th over to raise their points haul to 10 as they bid to build on their four back-to-back wins at the start of the competition and clinch a top-four finish.

Rapids head coach Alan Richardson was quick to praise his spinners after the win, saying: “The performance was exceptional, very professional throughout.