Ex-Warwickshire spinner Ashley Giles appointed Worcestershire chief executive

CricketPublished: Comments

Former Warwickshire and England spinner Ashley Giles has been appointed the new chief executive of Worcestershire.

The 50-year-old will begin the role with the LV= County Championship Division Two club on Monday, July 3.

He returns to cricket for the first time since leaving his position as England managing director in February 2022.

“Having resided in Worcestershire for 25 years, having married and raised my children here, I have developed a deep appreciation for the club’s rich history and recognise the immense potential for an exciting and promising future,” Giles told Worcestershire’s website.

“I am eager to make a meaningful contribution to the club’s growth and success and am looking forward to the opportunity to connect with our passionate members and supporters and collaborate with the entire club community to ensure exceptional performance both on and off the field.”

Giles took on the lead England role in 2018 after two successful coaching spells at Warwickshire, either side of a stint with Lancashire, but departed following a 4-0 Ashes thrashing by Australia.

Speaking of the appointment, Worcestershire chairman Fanos Hira said: “His unparalleled expertise and exceptional track record in cricket administration make him the definitive choice to lead our organisation into a transformative era.”

