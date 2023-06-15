Worcestershire so close to a thrilling win at Sussex

Joe Leach

Set 386 in 78 overs at 4.94 runs an over, Azhar Ali made 100 and Jake Libby followed up his first-innings 198 with 97 and they looked on course for victory with Ali still there and 16 needed off the last two overs with four wickets in hand.

But three balls after reaching his century with a leg glance which brought him a 15th boundary Ali was yorked by Ari Karvelas.