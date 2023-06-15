Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Worcestershire so close to a thrilling win at Sussex

CricketPublished: Comments

Worcestershire nearly pulled off a perfectly-paced run chase only to fall five runs short of their target in a thriller against Sussex at Hove.

Joe Leach
Joe Leach

Set 386 in 78 overs at 4.94 runs an over, Azhar Ali made 100 and Jake Libby followed up his first-innings 198 with 97 and they looked on course for victory with Ali still there and 16 needed off the last two overs with four wickets in hand.

But three balls after reaching his century with a leg glance which brought him a 15th boundary Ali was yorked by Ari Karvelas.

Joe Leach was left the opportunity to win the game with a six off the last delivery, but he failed to connect and the contest between second and third in Division Two of the LV= County Championship ended in a draw with Worcestershire closing on 381-8.

Cricket
Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News