Worcestershire so close to a thrilling win at Sussex

Set 386 in 78 overs at 4.94 runs an over, Azhar Ali made 100 and Jake Libby followed up his first-innings 198 with 97 and they looked on course for victory with Ali still there and 16 needed off the last two overs with four wickets in hand.
But three balls after reaching his century with a leg glance which brought him a 15th boundary Ali was yorked by Ari Karvelas.
Joe Leach was left the opportunity to win the game with a six off the last delivery, but he failed to connect and the contest between second and third in Division Two of the LV= County Championship ended in a draw with Worcestershire closing on 381-8.