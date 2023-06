Moeen, who was persuaded out of Test retirement for the series, slots in at number eight at his home ground. Elsewhere, England favoured Stuart Broad’s experience over Mark Wood’s raw pace. James Anderson and Ollie Robinson make up the seam options. Opener Ben Duckett and number five Harry Brook are the only players in the side to be making their Ashes debuts in Birmingham. The rest are Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, captain Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow.