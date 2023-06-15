Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Warwickshire halted by double century from Nottinghamshire's Joe Clarke

By Russell YoullCricketPublished: Comments

Joe Clarke turned his first red-ball century for 21 months into a maiden double-hundred as Nottinghamshire denied Warwickshire victory in an LV= Insurance County Championship match that the visitors had dominated for the first three days.

Nottinghamshire's Joe Clarke
Nottinghamshire's Joe Clarke

Thanks to Clarke’s marathon unbeaten 229, spanning eight hours and 38 minutes, Nottinghamshire clawed back a deficit of 416 on first innings after following on to deal a blow to Warwickshire’s title ambitions.

The Bears move above Hampshire and Essex to go second in the Division One table with the 12 points they take from the draw but have ground to make up on defending champions Surrey, whose extraordinary win over Kent at Canterbury gives them a 32-point lead, albeit from seven matches to Warwickshire’s six.

Warwickshire head coach Mark Robinson said: “We are disappointed, because we bossed the game.”

Cricket
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News