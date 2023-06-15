Warwickshire halted by double century from Nottinghamshire's Joe Clarke

Thanks to Clarke’s marathon unbeaten 229, spanning eight hours and 38 minutes, Nottinghamshire clawed back a deficit of 416 on first innings after following on to deal a blow to Warwickshire’s title ambitions.

The Bears move above Hampshire and Essex to go second in the Division One table with the 12 points they take from the draw but have ground to make up on defending champions Surrey, whose extraordinary win over Kent at Canterbury gives them a 32-point lead, albeit from seven matches to Warwickshire’s six.