England's Harry Brook determined to inspire like the Ashes class of 2005

Unfazed: England’s Harry Brook

Anticipation is reaching fever pitch ahead of tomorrow’s first Test at Edgbaston, with some suggesting the series is primed to be the biggest and best since Michael Vaughan’s men reclaimed the urn in unforgettable fashion 18 years ago.

Yorkshire batter Brook has had a remarkable start to his international career, hitting four centuries in his first seven Tests and winning the T20 World Cup, but is eager to embrace his biggest challenge yet.

“It’s definitely a dream come true to be involved in my first Ashes,” he said.

“I was growing up watching the very best players from England and Australia facing each other.

“Obviously the 2005 Ashes was a big one. I can always remember the over (Andrew) Flintoff bowled to (Ricky) Ponting and KP (Kevin Pietersen) smacking it everywhere against (Shane) Warne and (Glenn) McGrath, those boys. They were my earliest memories. I’m going to go out there and play the way I have done in the last 12 months. I hope that’s enough to inspire a few too.”

Brook, who averages a remarkable 81.80, is far from daunted by the idea of taking on the ICC’s newly-crowned world champions and their much-vaunted bowling attack. Instead, he is refreshingly unfazed by their reputation.

“I’m just looking to play the ball and I’m not really bothered who’s bowling at me,” he said.

“It’s the same old ball coming down. Obviously, they’re good but it’s just another cricket ball coming at me. But I’ve always wanted to play against the best players in the world and see how good I really am.

“They’re one of the best teams in the world, coming off the back of a World Test Championship win. I’m looking forward to facing those boys, challenging myself against them and whatever plans they have against me.”

Brook’s success at the top level is not based solely on weight of runs, but speed of scoring. He boasts a Test strike rate of 99.03 – a fraction shy of run-a-ball – and did some of his best work against spin during the winter tour of Pakistan.

Australia have often prioritised attacking English spinners over the years and are likely to do so again with Moeen Ali, with Brook promising Nathan Lyon more of the same.

Asked how he intended to approach a player with 487 wickets to his name, Brook’s response was typically unvarnished.

“What do you think? If he bowls a good ball then I’m going to respect it. Other than that, I’m going to try and take him on,” he said.

“He could get a lot of wickets, but hopefully we’re going to hit him for a lot of runs. I’d like to think I’m a player who can find gaps and hit different gaps.