Former Worcestershire batsman Joe Clarke hits century but Warwickshire on track

Nottinghamshire's Joe Clarke

Nottinghamshire were following on after being bowled out for just 155 in reply to Warwickshire’s 571 for nine declared but despite Clarke’s impressive performance they remained 149 runs behind at the close of the third day at 267 for four and a second new ball available to the visiting bowlers after just two more overs.

Warwickshire skipper Will Rhodes said: “It would be nice to have got them five down tonight but to have taken nine wickets on the day on a flat pitch, I’m really happy with where we are in the game.

“We did give a little bit of thought to not enforcing the follow-on but we’ve seen the pitch and how flat it is and we were wary of the time we might need to get them out in the second innings and we knew they wouldn’t roll over like they did first innings.