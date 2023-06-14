All to play for between Worcestershire and Sussex

Haines and Tom Clark knocked off their first innings deficit of 62 in a confident opening stand of 143 that appeared to be putting their side in a strong position. But 45 minutes after lunch suddenly there was some assistance in the 1st Central County Ground pitch for Worcestershire’s seamers.

Haines and Clark departed to successive balls and both James Coles and Ollie Carter fell cheaply as four wickets went down in 27 deliveries for just four runs. When Dan Ibrahim was fifth out for a skittish but in the circumstances vital run-a-ball 28, Sussex were only in front by 116.