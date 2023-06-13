Wolves back on top as Fynn’s in seventh heaven

The hosts opted to bat first and racked up a strong lead with Warrick Fynn (46), Ramanjot Jaswal (77) and Will Nield (63) helping Wolverhampton to 289-9 from their 55 overs.

Josh Baker took three wickets for Kenilworth before the visitors had their turn.

Jamie Harrison managed 61 from 51 balls but was bowled out by Fynn, who was a constant thorn in Kenilworth's side as he claimed seven wickets single-handedly – with Joe Stanley getting the other.

Kenilworth finished 118-8 as Wolverhampton claimed 15 points and a winning draw, that put them top of the league and two points ahead of Knowle & Dorridge, who managed a losing draw at home to Smethwick.

The Black Country side took to the bat first and some consistent scoring saw them finish on 286-8 – with Abraash Khan (97), Rajpal Beniwal (46), Bilal Shafayat (45) and Rawait Khan (44) the highest scorers.

Marques Ackerman took five wickets for Knowle & Dorridge, while former England international Samit Patel took one, before they took to the bat.

Ackerman managed 88 from 54 balls, while Amir Khan scored 33 – as Yasir Ali took five wickets for Smethwick.

Then, with defeat on the horizon, Jack Grundy hung in to score 22 not out from 62 balls and salvage a losing draw.

Elsewhere in the league, Halesowen fell to defeat at Moseley.

The hosts bat first and notched 233-9, with Awais Mohammed their highest scorer with 46.

Harry Kitchen claimed five wickets but it was not enough for Halesowen, as they finished all out for 205.

Alexei Kervezee (94) and Simon Gregory (49) claimed the majority of the runs, as Halesowen saw Edward Bragg, Kitchen, Eddie Rhodes and Ravi Yarwood-Paintal all bowled out without registering a single run.

Kidderminster were on the end of a losing draw at home to Berkswell and picked up seven points.

In Division Two, West Bromwich Dartmouth suffered a convincing loss at Tamworth.

The hosts took a healthy advantage as Jacob Flower (82), Jason Jakeman (79) and Scott Daly (34) helped them to 249-5.

Dartmouth were next up and failed to find their stride, with a high score of 30 coming from Yusuf Khalil and three batsman failing to register a run.

They finished all out for 142 as they lost by 107 runs.

Lichfield also fell to defeat by 96 runs on their travels against Leamington.

An impressive 83 runs from George Maddy helped Leamington to finish all out for 201 and Lichfield were unable to catch them as Zayn Hussain took five wickets and they finished all out for 105.

Meanwhile, Himley picked up a winning draw against Shifnal after rain stopped play

The Shropshire side bat first and finished all out for 147. Matthew Lamb (38), Jack Edwards (32) and Shaun Lorimer (21) scored highest as Graeme White frustrated Shifnal by claiming six wickets.

Himley then managed 100-3 from 21 overs and were closing in on victory when the heavens opened.