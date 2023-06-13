Warwickshire take control at Trent Bridge

As an approaching electrical storm persuaded umpires Peter Hartley and Steve O’Shaughnessy to take the players off just before 5pm, Nottinghamshire were in deep trouble at 82 for five in their first innings, still 489 runs behind after Warwickshire declared at 571 for nine.

Pakistan international Hasan Ali had taken two wickets in addition to his quickfire 54 with the bat, with wicketkeeper Michael Burgess grabbing two catches to go with his unbeaten 77 earlier. Nottinghamshire, last season’s Division Two champions, need to score 340 more runs just to avoid being asked to follow on.

No further play was possible but eight of the 22.2 overs lost will be added to the schedule for day three.

n Opener Jake Libby needs just two more runs to complete back-to-back double hundreds against Sussex after dominating the second day at Hove.

It looked like being a day of unrelenting toil for Sussex when Libby and Adam Hose passed their first innings score of 348 during a fourth-wicket stand of 192 either side of tea.

But Sussex fought back admirably in the final hour to take six wickets, four of them with the second new ball.

Libby, though, proved immovable and will resume on Tuesday on 198 out of a total of 410 for nine, a lead of 62. So far he has faced 257 balls and hit 28 fours.