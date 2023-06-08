Worcestershire Rapids and Warwickshire Bears edged out in final over finishes

Sam Hain struck 79

Opener Buttler posted only his second fifty in 14 T20 innings dating back to April when he was playing at the IPL, hitting five fours and three sixes.

But this was far from an easy chase, one thrown into doubt when Buttler and hometown hero Steven Croft, run out for 40, fell in the space of three balls in the 15th over as the score fell to 114 for four.

But New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell got the Lightning home with a crucial 33 not out off 14 balls. He had earlier taken three for nine from two overs of seam.

Worcestershire had posted 177 for nine with 42 off 29 balls for Adam Hose and 57 off 33 for New Zealander Mitchell Santner.

A stunning onslaught from captain Leus Du Plooy lifted Derbyshire Falcons to a thrilling six-wicket win over Birmingham Bears at Edgbaston.

After the Bears piled up 203 for seven, Du Plooy smashed an unbeaten 66 from 25 balls to see his side to 207 for four with three balls to spare.

Sam Hain’s 79 not out (36 balls) in the Bears innings contained some breathtaking hitting but was trumped by Du Plooy’s masterclass.