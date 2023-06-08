Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Katie George shines as Central Sparks come up just short

By Nick ElwellCricketPublished: Comments

Central Sparks were edged out by six runs in a Charlotte Edwards Trophy thriller against The South East Stars at Canterbury.

Central Sparks' Katie George
Central Sparks' Katie George

Katie George made 53, but needing to hit seven from the last four balls she was caught on the boundary by Claudie Cooper off Bryony Smith, leaving the Sparks all out for 170, with Abbey Freeborn unable to bat due to injury.

The Stars had made their highest score of the season, 176 for six, despite an impressive display by stand-in Sparks captain Georgia Davis, who took three for 13. Phoebe Franklin, who’d been awarded the PCA player-of-the-month trophy before the game, blasted 52 from 27 balls and captain Smith made 47.

Erin Burns (39), Davina Perrin (25)and Bethan Ellis (29) chipped in with useful contributions for Sparks as they came up just short.

Sparks coach Lloyd Tennant said: “We’re getting close in quite a few of these games and just falling short, so it’s little moments in the game when we’ve just got to learn to get across the line, and when we’ve got sides under pressure we’ve got to keep them under pressure.

“We probably lost a couple of wickets at the wrong time.

“Katie George played beautifully, it looked like she was going to get us home, but unfortunately we lost a player (Freeborn) through injury so she had to go and whack it in that last over.”

Cricket
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News