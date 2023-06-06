Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Stafford schoolboys ready to take on the world

CricketPublished: Comments

Two Stafford schoolboy cricketers are gearing up for the trip of a lifetime to represent England in the Indoor Junior World Series.

Jack Dimmock and Hrishi Haris
Jack Dimmock and Hrishi Haris

Jack Dimmock and Hrishi Harish, from Stafford Grammar School, are part of the England under-15s12-man squad that will travel to the United Arab Emirates, in September.

The boys were chosen from a shortlist of 20 from across the country scouted by top coaches. That was then whittled down to 16 who took part in a final trial in Birmingham to determine the 12-man squad.

Action Indoor Cricket is an eight-a-side version of the sport, played on purpose built indoor courts. Each pair bats for four overs and all players – including the wicketkeeper – must deliver two overs.

Harish turns out for Stafford Cricket Club and Jack plays for Aldridge – and both play for Staffordshire under-15 boys in the traditional game.

Dimmock's Aldridge team-mate Rory Wood will also join the boys on tour.

Dimmock said: “This means such a lot; it's what dreams are made of. I have enjoyed playing cricket since I was about 10 and its mind-boggling and crazy to think I have now got the chance to represent my country.”

Schoolmate Harish added: “I am so happy and excited to be travelling to Dubai with the England team.

“I was shocked when I got the news and it still feels quite weird, as I only started playing indoors last year.”

Each of the 12 boys will have to fund-raise a total of £3,000 for travel and both Dimmock and Harish are looking for sponsors to fund their trip.

Cricket
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News