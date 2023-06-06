Stafford schoolboys ready to take on the world

Jack Dimmock and Hrishi Harish, from Stafford Grammar School, are part of the England under-15s12-man squad that will travel to the United Arab Emirates, in September.
The boys were chosen from a shortlist of 20 from across the country scouted by top coaches. That was then whittled down to 16 who took part in a final trial in Birmingham to determine the 12-man squad.
Action Indoor Cricket is an eight-a-side version of the sport, played on purpose built indoor courts. Each pair bats for four overs and all players – including the wicketkeeper – must deliver two overs.
Harish turns out for Stafford Cricket Club and Jack plays for Aldridge – and both play for Staffordshire under-15 boys in the traditional game.
Dimmock's Aldridge team-mate Rory Wood will also join the boys on tour.
Dimmock said: “This means such a lot; it's what dreams are made of. I have enjoyed playing cricket since I was about 10 and its mind-boggling and crazy to think I have now got the chance to represent my country.”
Schoolmate Harish added: “I am so happy and excited to be travelling to Dubai with the England team.
“I was shocked when I got the news and it still feels quite weird, as I only started playing indoors last year.”
Each of the 12 boys will have to fund-raise a total of £3,000 for travel and both Dimmock and Harish are looking for sponsors to fund their trip.