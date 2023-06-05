Worcestershire Rapids miss out on historic fifth Blast triumph

Worcestershire Rapids' Jack Haynes

The Rapids had been bidding to win the opening five games in the T20 tournament for the first time.

But Steelbacks spinner, Freddie Heldreich, bowled an inspired spell which brought him the wickets of Adam Hose, Brett D’Oliveira and Kashif Ali in the space of three overs.

Then Saif Zaib produced the fireworks with the bat for the visitors, smashing successive sixes in the final over from Pat Brown to see his side home with two balls to spare.

He ended unbeaten on 70 from 35 balls with nine fours and two sixes to seal a third win in the last four games for the Steelbacks.

D’Oliveira, Jack Haynes and Mitchell Santner all made useful contributions with the bat for the Rapids but it was keeper Ben Cox who provided late momentum.

Fit-again opener Ricardo Vasconcelos provided the Steelbacks with early aggression and then Saif kept his nerve to see his side over the finishing line.