Central Sparks out of Charlotte Edwards Cup

Ellie Anderson was in action for Central Sparks (Stu Leggett via Worcestershire CCC)

Top-scoring with 46 from 43 deliveries, the Ireland international staged a meaningful stand of 57 in 7.5 overs for the third wicket with Fran Wilson, who made 34, and then saw the job through in an unbroken partnership of 45 with skipper Sophie Luff, who contributed 20 not out as Storm chased down their target of 136 with four balls to spare.

Sparks exit the competition, but they did triumph over Southern Vipers by seven runs at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Bridgnorth’s Ellie Anderson (4-0-14-1) said: “We were hoping for 150-plus and didn’t quite get there so it was a challenge but a challenge is always enjoyable as a bowler. As a bowler you like to get stuck in and get into the game and that’s what we did.

“We have got a couple of injuries in the camp so I was given the opportunity to step up into the team and I was really pleased with the way it went. It’s been good fun.

“There was a little bit of pressure and I did feel a bit nervous but I just used that nervous energy to get into the game and compete and put some pressure on them. I am over the moon and just pleased to have contributed to a win for the team.

“I’ve got my foot in the first team door now so hopefully I can stay around the team for a bit longer and we can get the wins we need to get through to the final.