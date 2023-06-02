IPL winner Moeen Ali back for Warwickshire Bears

England's Moeen Ali

Ali is fresh from a stunning win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday when he helped guide the Chennai Super Kings to their second title in three years with a thrilling win over Gujarat Titans.

Bears first team coach Mark Robinson was happy to grant the 35-year-old a few days to savour the win and settle back into Birmingham.

But Ali – who returns to his hometown club after 16 years with Worcestershire – didn’t want to waste any time joining up with his new teammates.

And he’s expected to make his home debut at Edgbaston on Saturday (3 June) when the Bears take on Notts Outlaws (6.30pm) in a double-header following Central Sparks clash against Southern Vipers.

“It says everything about the man, his passion for cricket and his commitment to the Bears,” said Robinson.

“He said he feels fresh and can’t wait to get going for the Bears. He’s been in regular contact with Davo (vice captain Al Davies) whilst in India, following the team’s progress and talking tactics.

“It’ll be a proud moment for him tomorrow night and of course his experience and quality will only benefit the side and help us build on our great start to the Blast.”

A 21-run win at Northants Steelbacks on Wednesday night was the Bears’ fourth win from four as they cemented their position at the top of the North Group.

Another win at Derbyshire Falcons tomorrow evening will equal the Bears’ best ever start to a T20 campaign.

That came back in 2007 when they won their first five games in the competition.

Robinson described the Bears’ start to the T20 campaign as “outstanding” but warned there was no time to revel in his side’s 100 per cent start to this year’s Blast as they prepare for two games in two days.

“Our start sets us up nicely,” he said, “but you have to move on quickly. We can relish what we’ve done so far in the competition but every team has its danger players and if you take any team lightly it will come back to bite you.

“There’s always things we can work on but what’s pleasing is that different people are chipping in at vital times. Yates (71) and Milo (4/29) stood up at Northants but there were also cameos from Benji and Barney that gave us an over-par score.

“It was pleasing to top 200 again at Northants. It was a lightning outfield, not easy conditions to field in, but we saved some twos – and pinched some twos when batting – and took some sharp catches.”

Ali’s addition means Robinson names a 14-man squad to face the Falcons.