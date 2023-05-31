Title hopefuls skittled as Cannock claim first victory

Action from Cannock v Wombourne

After winning the toss and batting first Penkridge posted a competitive total of 233-8 from their 50 overs thanks to Andy Jones' 71 off 102 balls.

Jake Cartwright took another three wickets for Beacon to continue the off-spinners good start to the season with the ball.

Beacon were struggling with the bat after being 69-4 but lower-order runs from Ollie Green (71) saw the visitors rally and despite being eight wickets down they knocked off the total in the final over of their innings to get the points.

Cannock got their first win of the season after getting the better of Wombourne.

The home side batted first and were bowled out for 187. Ben Jewkes took 5-58, but Wombourne, who have been in good form so far this season had a day to forget with the bat being dismissed for 78 in the 25th over.

Daniel Wood was among the wickets for Cannock as he took 4-16 to get their campaign underway.

Brewood got the better of Old Wulfrunians after bowling them out for 126. Dean Lones took 3-30 for the home side before Nikhil Vaidya made a half-century as they went about chasing down the total – which they did with ease knocking it off with seven wickets still remaining.

Elsewhere, Milford Hall kept up their brilliant start to the season with a commanding draw against Hammerwich.

After being put into bat they made 303-4 thanks to Aaron Afford (101 0ff 115 balls) and Jordan Bulpitt (71 off 103 balls).

In reply, Scott Elstone (114) and John Jennings (87) played really well for Hammerwich to guide them to a well-deserved draw.

Fordhouses got the better of Pelsall after bowling them out for 219 thanks to Nial Cooper's 6-37. It was a blow for Pelsall after they made a bright start to their innings being 165-3.

And Cooper continued his excellent day out by smashing a century (121*) to guide his side to victory.

Jamie Holmes did take 4-56 for Pelsall but that was in vain.

And finally, Walsall's miserable form continued as they were beaten away by West Bromwich Dartmouth seconds.

Walsall batted first but were dismissed for 173 with only two batters Raja Ateeq (62) and Rafay Ahmed (65) making it into double figures.

Kieran Patel was in great form for the hosts as he took 5-42.

West Brom chased down the total with relative ease with all their batters contributing.