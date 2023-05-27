Birmingham Bears' set for final amid MLC rumours

Earlier this week Jason Roy quit his England incremental contract to play in the competition and according to reports Moeen is wanted by the Texas Super Kings. They are owned by the Chennai Super Kings – who the two-time World Cup winner will represent in the IPL final on Sunday.

The former West Bromwich Dartmouth and Wolverhampton all-rounder, who now captains the Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast, is under central contract for England so cannot play in the MLC in 2023. But rumours suggest Chennai are planning to offer him a multi-franchise deal that would include him playing for the Joburg Super Kings as well.