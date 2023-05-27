Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Birmingham Bears' set for final amid MLC rumours

By Ollie WestburyCricketPublished: Comments

Moeen Ali is preparing for the IPL final this weekend – while rumours suggest he is the target of America’s Major League Cricket.

Moeen Ali celebrates the dismissal of Lucknow Super Giants’ Kyle Mayers during the Indian Premier League
Moeen Ali celebrates the dismissal of Lucknow Super Giants’ Kyle Mayers during the Indian Premier League

Earlier this week Jason Roy quit his England incremental contract to play in the competition and according to reports Moeen is wanted by the Texas Super Kings. They are owned by the Chennai Super Kings – who the two-time World Cup winner will represent in the IPL final on Sunday.

The former West Bromwich Dartmouth and Wolverhampton all-rounder, who now captains the Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast, is under central contract for England so cannot play in the MLC in 2023. But rumours suggest Chennai are planning to offer him a multi-franchise deal that would include him playing for the Joburg Super Kings as well.

Cricket
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News