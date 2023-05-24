Notification Settings

Diamonds shine as Central Sparks fail to fire at Edgbaston

CricketPublished: Comments

Northern Diamonds maintained their 100 per cent start to the Charlotte Edwards Cup campaign with a three-run victory over Central Sparks at Edgbaston.

Central Sparks batter Davina Perrin, from Wolverhampton, was out for one run in their reply Picture: Stuart Leggett
With both sides having won their first game, something had to give and it was Diamonds who preserved their perfect record thanks principally to an impressive bowling display.

Put in, Diamonds were bowled out for 135, far less than looked likely when they were motoring nicely along at 73 for one in the ninth. The fall of Leah Dobson 41 (25 balls) was the first of nine wickets to fall for 62 runs in 67 balls as Georgia Davis bowled her off-spin beautifully for 4-0-13-3, well-supported by Emily Arlott (two for 14) and Erin Burns (two for 28).

The total looked a little under par but Sparks fell just short on 132 for seven after their batters never escaped shackles imposed at the start by accurate opening spells from Lizzie Scott and Katherine Fraser. Chloe Tryon bounced back from conceding 11 in her first over to take three vital wickets and end with three for 30.

Only Eve Jones (30, 34 balls) and Arlott (28 not out, 21) passed 25 as tight bowling and a sluggish, used pitch combined to make run-scoring difficult. As the required rate escalated, Sparks, with half their batters out, required 38 from the last 18 balls. They made inroads but were still left needing 13 from the final over, which proved too many.

