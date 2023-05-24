Bowlers keep Milford on the march in South Staffordshire Cricket League

Milford have had an excellent start to the current campaign and they kept up their good form by beating Cannock at home by 43 runs.

The visitors won the toss and put them into bat – and Milford struggled as they were dismissed for 164 after 46 overs, Ainsley Ndlovu taking 4-37 and Daniel Wood taking 3-22.

But the ball continued to dominate the bat with Cannock soon being 9-3 in the reply. They were eventually bowled out for 111 in the 40th over – Aaron Afford taking 4-25.

Second-placed Wombourne picked up a 20-point victory at home to Pelsall after they won the toss and stuck them into bat.

Pelsall would have been pleased to get runs on the board at the halfway stage, but they looked under par after being bowled out for 229 with 10 balls still remaining. Todd Henderson took 4-38.

Wombourne skipper Zac Smith was in fine touch during the reply as he guided his side to a four-wicket victory by making 95 off 117 balls.

Beacon kept up their unbeaten start to the campaign with a win at home to Hammerwich.

The visitors posted 185-5 off their 50 overs after some tight bowling from Matthew Cartwright who took 3-19 from 11 overs. Beacon got to their target in the 41st over with James Fildes top scoring after making 50 at just under a run a ball.

Roger Fildes and Daniel Green also made 44 and 41 respectively.

Fordhouses got a winning draw at home to Brewood.

The visitors won the toss and put Fordhouses into bat and they made a very competitive 289-2 from their 50 overs thanks to Niall Cooper’s 118 not out from 161 balls. Mubeen Rashid also made 81 for the hosts.

Brewood skipper James Clark made 60 in the reply but his side never looked like reaching the total and they fell more than 100 runs short

They did hang on for the draw though, which meant they picked up four points.

The ball dominated the bat in Old Wulfrunians’ game against West Bromwich Dartmouth seconds. Old Wulfs were bowled out for 130 after being put into bat first – Davesh Singh taking 4-7 in just 15 balls.

But Dartmouth fell 21 runs short of the target, being bowled out for 109 after Mathusuthan Rabindranath and Jack Stanley both took four wickets each – giving the hosts a vital 24 points.

And finally, Matt Coles guided Penkridge to another victory after he demolished Walsall by taking 7-46.

Penkridge were perhaps slightly under par at the interval after being bowled out for 163 – Nico Van Zyl took 5-43.