Wolverhampton top of the pile after winning draw

It has been a fine start to the season for Wolverhampton after their promotion from Division Two last year and they continued their good form again this weekend as they batted first at Berkswell after winning the toss.

It was a team effort to get up to their total of 279-9. Ramanjot Jaswal (67), Benjamin Horne (54) and Zia Ul Haq Parwani (61) all made half-centuries – while captain Will Nield was dismissed for 49.

Berkswell made a positive start in the chase, with all of the top three getting starts, but the spin duo of Joe Stanley (5-59) and Warrick Fynn (3-41) tied the hosts up and they were unable to get anywhere near the total – finishing 194-8 off their 55 overs.

Kidderminster managed to get a losing draw at home to Barnt Green.

The visitors batted first and got a big total of 259 for 7 thanks to Worcestershire batter Oliver Cox – he made 108 off 94 balls. Chris Steele picked up 4-59 for Kiddy.

In the reply, the hosts never looked like chasing down the total – and they finished 138-8 with Adam Hines picking up 4-24.

Elsewhere, Smethwick lost at home to Moseley.

The visitors batted first and were dismissed for 250 in the final over of the innings. Kobe Herft (62), Awais Mohammed (67) and Ali Awan (68) all made half-centuries.

In reply, Smethwick were bowled out for 201 in the 48th over with only Manroj Johal (60) passing 50.

Halesowen only picked up six points after losing at Kenilworth Wardens. The home side batted first and were bowled out in the final over of their innings for 256. Andrew Leering made 77 off 101 balls while Masihullah Qazkhill took 6-59 for Halesowen.

The visitors had no answer for Worcestershire left-arm spinner Josh Baker in the chase as he picked up 5-64 playing a huge part in bowling out Halesowen for 210 in 51 overs.

In Division Two, Himley got the better of West Bromwich Dartmouth to get their second win of the season in only their second full game. They batted first after being put in by the hosts and they made a competitive 247-9 from their allocation. Captain Ollie Westbury made 88 off 150 balls while Shozair Ali picked up four wickets for Dartmouth.

Connor Smith took out the hosts’ top order in the chase, taking 4-44 as they were bowled out for 199 in the 43 over.

Sajid Ahmadzai came in at eight and smashed 66 off 53 balls, but Himley picked up 24 points.

Lichfield thrashed Worfield to stay second in the table, bowling out the visitors for 55.

Brinder Phagura took 5-15 for Lichfield, and he was well supported by James Wilkinson (2-29) and Riley Ward (3-6).