Staffordshire cling on to win T20 trophy for the first time

Chasing 120 in the final – Cornwall were seemingly cruising to victory at 88 for 4 – but Nils Priestley who had an outstanding day with both bat and ball took 4-27 to help guide his side to their first-ever victory in the competition.

Staffs had got to the final by beating Berkshire in the first game of the day after an inspired performance by Priestley with the bat – after he smashed 147 off 66 balls. His innings helped his side to a mammoth 252-2 in their 20 overs, which was far too many for Berkshire as they could only manage 184-9.

Priestley had a day to remember for Staffs, as they participated in T20 finals day for the first time at Tring Park Cricket Club. They took on Cornwall in the final after they beat Hertfordshire early in the day, and it was the first time the two sides had met for 120 years – and Priestley produced another incredible display – with bat and ball.

Staffs struggled when batting first, and if it was not for Priestley’s 57 off 45 balls – striking six fours and two sixes in his innings – they would not have had much to defend, but they crept up to 119 all out.

The momentum in the game kept swinging, but with Joseph Phillips set on 32 off 33 balls, he looked to be guiding the Cornish to victory.

But his dismissal – by Pete Wilshaw – brought about a huge collapse which saw Cornwall lose five wickets for just 14 runs.