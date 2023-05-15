No positives for Worcestershire following resounding loss

Worcestershire head coach Alan Richardson

“I think disappointing is a pretty accurate word to be fair, with the result, no one likes losing a game,” said Richardson. “But with the performance, I think throughout the season we have put in elements of performances to give ourselves chances, whereas I felt with this game we have never really given ourselves that opportunity.

“I would say disappointing with the result but also thinking about the performance over a long period of time, we have never given ourselves a chance.

“I think they bowled really well, fair play to Glamorgan for doing that, I think they put us under quite a bit of pressure, but you would hope that we would absorb that, get through that and give ourselves a chance.

“It was a toss where if we had won we would have had a bowl as well. I don’t think the wicket has changed drastically over the course of the game although it was a bit beneficial to bowl first up on that first morning.

“They put us under a lot of pressure, and we didn’t handle it as well as we would have liked and we have to learn from that.”

Timm van der Gugten cemented his place as the season’s leading bowler in the LV= Insurance County Championship Division Two with his third five wicket hall of the campaign as Glamorgan wrapped up victory against Worcestershire on the third day in Cardiff.

Glamorgan won by 10 wickets after they finished off the Worcestershire second innings inside the first hour of day three. Set a target of just 79 to win, Glamorgan were seen home by Eddie Byrom, who top scored with 51, and David Lloyd.

After the Worcestershire top order had failed for the second time in the match it was left to the tail to set a challenging target, but only 32 runs were added on the third morning before they were bowled out for 227.

This win gives Glamorgan their first victory of the season and 20 points to keep them in the hunt for a promotion spot. Worcestershire have now lost two and drawn two since their opening round victory against Derbyshire.

No runs had been added to the overnight score when Glamorgan got their first breakthrough when Matthew Waite was bowled off an inside by Jamie McIlroy. Waite is Worcestershire’s leading run scorer this season and his innings of 45 was the highest score by his team in this match. His wicket left Worcestershire eight wickets down and only 45 runs in front.

Van der Gugten completed his five-wicket haul when he had Josh Tongue caught at point by Eddie Byrom. Joe Leach scored 24, an innings that included the only six of the match, before he was bowled by a ball that kept low from James Harris. As the last wicket fell Worcestershire were 78 runs in front.

The pitch started slow and without much bounce and these features only became more pronounced as the match wore on. Despite this, the Worcestershire bowlers did not have enough runs to defend.