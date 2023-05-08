Notification Settings

Bears roar to top of County Championship

CricketPublished: Comments

Chris Rushworth decimated Hampshire to send Warwickshire top of the LV=Insurance County Championship Division One table with an innings and 84-run victory.

Fast bowler Rushworth, who arrived from Durham in the winter, claimed a devastating seven for 38, with match figures of 10 for 76.

Rushworth produced high-quality movement to slice up Hampshire’s batting line-up for 97, having been 35 for nine, and set up Warwickshire’s first victory at the Ageas Bowl since 2010.

The only thing that held up the win was a solo rearguard from James Vince – who scored 52 not out, including a 62-run last wicket stand with Mohammad Abbas.

Earlier, Warwickshire declared on 410 for eight having added 46 runs in just under 40 minutes – with Abbas taking all three wickets to fall.

Ed Barnard only added four runs having been stuck on 91 for over 40 hours due to Saturday’s rain. He returned to the dressing room having been caught behind attempting to turn the ball into the leg side.

Chris Woakes drove to mid off and Michael Burgess fell off 88 when he edged behind, as Warwickshire scored quickly and gave themselves plenty of time to bowl out Hampshire.

It proved plenty of time having seen off the hosts at 3.05pm.

Rushworth said: “This attack is one of the best I’ve been a part of, and I’ve been fortunate to play in some very good ones up at Durham in the past. To have that depth and have someone like Hasan Ali resting up back at home it just shows how good the group we have is.

“If we keep taking poles and the lads score some runs then there is no reason why we can’t keep winning games of cricket.

“I love it here. It was a big decision to move and come down here but I couldn’t have picked a better club. It is a good set of lads and terrific coaching staff. The fact we are playing good cricket makes everything even better.”

