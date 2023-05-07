Notification Settings

Staffs’ through to finals day

By Paul JenkinsCricketPublished: Comments

Staffordshire have qualified for finals day of the NCAA Twenty20 tournament after Northumberland fell at the final hurdle.

Northumberland needed to win their afternoon game against Shropshire, after beating them in the morning in the first of a double header on Sunday.

But Shropshire overcame them by 13 runs at South Northumberland CC after scoring 119-9 then restricting the home side to 106-9.

It meant Staffordshire finished top of the group one – one win and one point ahead of Cheshire and two points ahead of Northumberland, who could have caught them had they won the afternoon fixture and overturned the net run-rate.

Earlier, Northumberland had beaten Shropshire by seven wickets after overcoming a first innings score of 151. Staffordshire now go through to finals day on Sunday May 21 as winners of their group.

