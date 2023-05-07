Staffs’ through to finals day

Staffs through

Northumberland needed to win their afternoon game against Shropshire, after beating them in the morning in the first of a double header on Sunday.

But Shropshire overcame them by 13 runs at South Northumberland CC after scoring 119-9 then restricting the home side to 106-9.

It meant Staffordshire finished top of the group one – one win and one point ahead of Cheshire and two points ahead of Northumberland, who could have caught them had they won the afternoon fixture and overturned the net run-rate.