Pujara’s the headline act as Sussex take charge at Worcestershire

The India Test star completed his eighth Championship century for his adopted county in just over 12 months – and every time he has passed fifty for them he has gone onto reach three figures.

He overshadowed the contribution on his Sussex debut of Smith with the Australian looking ring rusty when making 30 before he trapped lbw by England Lions pace bowler Josh Tongue.

Pujara eventually fell for 136 as Sussex made 373. The Pears were 34-1 at stumps in their second innings, 75 runs behind.