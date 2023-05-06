Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Pujara’s the headline act as Sussex take charge at Worcestershire

By Nick ElwellCricketPublished: Comments

Cheteshwar Pujara upstaged Steve Smith as Sussex took command on day two of the County Championship match with Worcestershire at New Road.

Sussex's Cheteshwar Pujara bats on day two of the LV= Insurance County Championship match at New Road, Worcester. Picture date: Friday May 5, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story CRICKET Worcestershire. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder..
Sussex's Cheteshwar Pujara bats on day two of the LV= Insurance County Championship match at New Road, Worcester. Picture date: Friday May 5, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story CRICKET Worcestershire. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder..

The India Test star completed his eighth Championship century for his adopted county in just over 12 months – and every time he has passed fifty for them he has gone onto reach three figures.

He overshadowed the contribution on his Sussex debut of Smith with the Australian looking ring rusty when making 30 before he trapped lbw by England Lions pace bowler Josh Tongue.

Pujara eventually fell for 136 as Sussex made 373. The Pears were 34-1 at stumps in their second innings, 75 runs behind.

At Southampton, Ed Barnard (91 not out), Sam Hain (85), Michael Burgess (60 not out) and Alex Davies (51)helped Warwickshire to 364-5 in reply to hosts Hampshire’s 229.

Cricket
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News