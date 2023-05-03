Worcestershire seamer Charlie Morris retires with knee injury

The 30-year-old played his last competitive match 10 months ago and has been unable to regain full fitness.

He departs with over a decade of service under his belt at New Road, with 237 first-class wickets and 76 in white-ball cricket.

“After several weeks of contemplation, I have come to a decision to announce my retirement from all forms of cricket,” he said.

“As a cricketer, I am tremendously proud of everything I have accomplished, and I want to extend my best wishes to everyone at Worcestershire as they move forward. As for me, I will continue to be a keen supporter of the club.”

Pears head coach Alan Richardson paid tribute to Morris, adding: “Charlie worked incredibly hard, his attention to detail was unsurpassed, and he did everything in his powers to make sure he came back. Anyone who has watched him knows that Charlie puts his heart and soul into every performance.