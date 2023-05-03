Milford beat the weather again to sit pretty at top

Wombourne's Tom Elwell

Waqar Saleem (64) and Sahal Malvernkar (54) both scored half-centuries for Milford on their way to a huge score of 307-8 after being put into bat by the visitors.

Walsall’s reply started rapidly though with them reaching 195-4 in the 28th over thanks to Raja Ateeq’s 119 off 67 balls. He hit 12 fours and 10 sixes but soon after his dismissal the Walsall innings fell apart – they were dismissed for 257 – Chris Dean took 4-76 for Milford.

Beacon and Wombourne have made fast starts to the campaign but the weather brought their clash to a premature conclusion. It was set to be an enthralling chase after Wombourne had managed 222-7. Jimmy Howell top scored with 60 from 52 balls. Beacon went hard in the powerplay with Sam Flavell making a breezy 21 from 13 but Todd Henderson took out Beacon’s top order in response to leave them struggling at 50-3 when the rain halted proceedings in the 13th over.

Brewood completed one innings in their game against West Bromwich Dartmouth seconds.

They made 260-8 thanks to a very well-made 107 at just under a run a ball by opener Greg Clark, but once again they did not complete the fixture due to the elements.

Penkridge were reduced to 96-8 before the rain came and saved them during their game with Pelsall.

Hammerwich and Fordhouses only managed to get in the first five overs of their clash before it was abandoned whereas Cannock’s game against Old Wulfrunians was called off without a ball being bowled.

The weekend means Milford are sitting pretty at the top of the table having won three from three. A big win in the early stages of the season taking advantage of the rain calling off Beacon and Wombourne’s clash.