Worcestershire will need to adapt to challenges says head coach Alan Richardson

Pears head coach Alan Richardson

The Pears are due to start their County Championship campaign next week when they make the trip to the County Ground to take on Derby.

But the volume of cricket Worcester have had outdoors to prepare for the clash has been seriously limited due to wet weather experienced across the UK in March.

Richardson is now head coach at New Road outfit after taking over from his predecessor Alex Gidman at the end of last season. But his side have not had it easy as they prepare for this campaign.

They managed to play one day at Edgbaston last week, but since then they have struggled to get outdoors, with training sessions going back to Malvern College due to the wet conditions.

Richardson says his side have got enough cricket in the bag and will try to adapt to the lack of preparation.

“It has been a challenge, but it has been similar throughout the country,” he said.

“A real aim for us last year was to try and get as many guys away, overseas playing club cricket in the winter. Some of those guys got loads of cricket under their belts so I am really comfortable with those guys.

“For everyone else, we started in Malvern in January, so guys have been playing cricket now for two months – yes it is indoor but they have been getting through their skills.

“We were fortunate enough to go to Desert Springs for eight days on a camp, we feel like we are in a pretty good place. If we get poor weather here, it is probably poor everywhere else, and it is the same with every county coach I speak to, they are scratching their heads too about how they are going to get enough cricket.